Clients can choose their own fixtures and fittings to create a unique home that reflects their own style.
The vaulted ceilings over the living space create generous height that makes the interior feel larger than the modest footprint.
“The uncluttered design allows for a lock and leave lifestyle to travel the world and then return to a lovely home to catch your breath and relax,” says Brent Jackson, founder of HiFAB and Oaxaca Interests.
Multiple glazed French doors open out to the courtyard to create a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The Haciendas are designed to stand alone, but when placed next to each other they create small private courtyards that enhance the indoor-outdoor living experience.
“The simple exterior material palette, including hard-troweled smooth stucco and corrugated material, gives a subtle nod to West Texas design,” says Grace Boudewyns, Project Architect at Lake|Flato.
The modular homes are designed to be primarily produced in a factory in Grand Prairie, Texas, which is also designed by Lake Flato.
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.