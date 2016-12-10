Kitchen area leading out to a spetacular dining room off the pool area.
The spectacular Villa in St. Martin.
The Master Bedroom at the Villa in St. Martin
This photo is the backyard of the beautiful Villa I designed in St. Martin.
