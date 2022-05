Padwick’s “playful nature” comes through in many of his creations, including the delightfully-named Chuckle Bin, or the Sticks Coat Stand. “The designs have a warmth and humor that come through, but they are not comical or jokes,” notes Padwick. Indeed. Instead, they function beautifully at the intersection of elegance and liveliness. Sticks Coat Stand, $446, available at Steuart Padwick.