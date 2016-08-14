Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Office T is a minimal office space located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by Matsunami Mitsutomo Architect & Associates. The client, a mail order company, wanted a bright and open space that would receive abundant natural lighting during the day. The architects wanted to keep the space mostly open in order to encourage communication between the employees. A series of horizontal slats array the ceiling, concealing the track lighting without covering the skylight.
Office T is a minimal office space located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by Matsunami Mitsutomo Architect & Associates. The client, a mail order company, wanted a bright and open space that would receive abundant natural lighting during the day. The architects wanted to keep the space mostly open in order to encourage communication between the employees. A series of horizontal slats array the ceiling, concealing the track lighting without covering the skylight.
This New York City home is studded with pieces by such famous names as Knoll, Saarinen, and Risom. Deployed throughout the loft, these modern icons at once unify and separate work and life. Like the architecture, they can be read two ways: as recognizably typical office furniture or as prized home-design collectibles.
This New York City home is studded with pieces by such famous names as Knoll, Saarinen, and Risom. Deployed throughout the loft, these modern icons at once unify and separate work and life. Like the architecture, they can be read two ways: as recognizably typical office furniture or as prized home-design collectibles.
Set cover photo