Dica the Spanish company, known for its kitchens, baths and wardrobes, introduced their new vintage style SoHo kitchen (another popular trend at Milan), and series 45, an update on their more practical and versatile line (pictured). The style is hallmarked by its while laminate and elm wood, and the island is meant to act as a centerpiece to the room. This year’s version is slightly more compact, but the ergonomic cabinets with stainless steel handles are still as robust as ever, with maximum storage capacity.