Large glass doors sweep ample natural light inside while also encouraging indoor/outdoor living.
In the living room of the Barcelona apartment designer Elina Vila D’Acosta-Calheiros shares with her husband, Ginés Gorriz, Arne Jacobsen Swan chairs join a sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani. The cabinet is from Cappellini, as is the Marcel Wanders Big Shadow lamp.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The kitchen was the first room to be modernised and revealed some surprises, including the arched stone wall.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
A cramped home in Catalonia gets a dramatic makeover that highlights its best historic details. Narrow plots pose some very specific challenges for urban architects, and in old cities like Sabadell in Catalonia, Spain, it is a frequent concern. Working with architect Manu Pàges, Barcelona-based design firm The Hall Studio turn a cramped single-family home into a bright, loft-like space with plenty of multipurpose areas.
A view from the corner of the lawn shows the home’s position atop a gently sloping lot.
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
Located high up on a hill, Es Bec d'Aguila is a place to truly escape urban life by finding sanctuary in Menorca's rugged landscape.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
In sharp contrast to the industrially-manufactured components used to build the first floor, the second floor features a hand-made Catalonian vaulted brick roof.
The hotel's interiors emphasizes the use of natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen. The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials. The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal, including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo Dordoni, Park Life by Jasper Morrison, and Cala by Doshi Levien.
Frederick Ruppel was a local builder and artisan who helped restore the historic landmark Mission San Juan Capistrano. Ruppel originally built this one-level residence for his mother and later moved into the dwelling with his wife.
Dica the Spanish company, known for its kitchens, baths and wardrobes, introduced their new vintage style SoHo kitchen (another popular trend at Milan), and series 45, an update on their more practical and versatile line (pictured). The style is hallmarked by its while laminate and elm wood, and the island is meant to act as a centerpiece to the room. This year’s version is slightly more compact, but the ergonomic cabinets with stainless steel handles are still as robust as ever, with maximum storage capacity.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
The restored 17th-century farmhouse in the Baix Empordà region of Spain.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
The Can Calau Farmhouse in Catalonia, Spain
The black leather model matches the window frames of a home Norm designed in Spain.
Handmade, matte Spanish tiles supplied by the client line the bathroom walls and complement the Brodware tapware for a clean and minimalist look.
Located among lush, rolling hills in Valles Pasiegos, Spain, Villa Slow is a minimalist holiday home designed by Laura Álvarez Architecture. The property was once a stone ruin, and now it generates more energy than it uses.
In the medieval city of Girona, Catalonia, a Spanish architect saves a 16th-century townhouse by converting it into a five-bedroom rental.
Spanish accents really shine through in quaint areas of comfort.
Can Joan des Murtar, Ibiza, Spain
