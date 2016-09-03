Available in the Dwell store, the Cherner Children's Table with Storage is a sturdy and supportive workspace made of molded birch plywood and laminated birch.
Available in the Dwell store, the Cherner Children's Table with Storage is a sturdy and supportive workspace made of molded birch plywood and laminated birch.
A small space for laundry.
A small space for laundry.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
More fragment pillows adorn the bed, which is covered in a reversible bedspread by artist Jane Kifer. To the left of the window is a painting by Shumate.
More fragment pillows adorn the bed, which is covered in a reversible bedspread by artist Jane Kifer. To the left of the window is a painting by Shumate.
Set cover photo