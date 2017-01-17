Green roofs are aesthetically pleasing and have multiple positive environmental benefits, even if they are small in terms of square footage. Here, a green roof blooms atop the detached garage of a home.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
Landscape architects Reed Hilderbrand helped fill out the completed prefab by planting sedge grass on one of the house’s two green roofs to reflect the texture of the surrounding meadow.
A view of the house from the front. Photo by Ken Pagliaro Photography.
Another view of the upstairs hallway, which features bamboo flooring. Photo by Ken Pagliaro Photography.
Large sliding glass doors suspend the living room within the landscape for family gatherings or larger events.
The relationship between interior and exterior becomes crucial in the articulation of the residence.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
Mississippi QueenThe sustainability-minded Mississippi home of architect Brett Nave, a dwell.com exclusive, is our pick for the best home featured in August. In building his house, Nave took extra care to conserve mature trees on his lot. In addition to the shade from the nearby trees, the house stays cool with the help of Zero VOC closed cell foam in the floors, open cell foam in the roof deck and Knaupf ECO Batts in the walls. A 16 seer heat pump circulates the air when it's too humid for the open windows. Marvin Low E windows and Simpson Mastermark insulated French doors can be opened up to the screened-in porch on the backside of the house, which Nave says helps create a mood that is his favorite element of the house.
CLOVERWARE LITE UTENSILS San Francisco outdoor gear company Alite just released these nifty camping utensils made from BPA-free recyclable nylon. A spork, knife, and cooking tool all in one, the implement is heat-safe up to 400 degrees, won't scratch non-stick cookware, and can be cleaned in a dishwasher.
Alberto Green Alberto Green, who founded a design consulting practice in 2006, merges design and technology to digitally manufacture contemporary objects. The Serie Green series of planters and perforated screens transform regular spaces into tranquil gardens.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
A small box atop the home looks out onto a green roof, designed by local landscaping firm Toits Vertige.
