In 2005, Gretchen Rice and Kevin Farnham acquired a 1908 home in San Francisco that had been remodeled in the 1940s by well-known local architect Henry Hill. Their series of small interventions have kept the design intent of the 1940s renovation—including an enclosed atrium, wood wall paneling, and unusual built-ins—while updating the home for contemporary living. In the dining area, Metropolitan side chairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia surround a Surf Table designed by Carlo Colombo for Zanotta.
The interior combines modern and more traditional elements, such as this oriental rug.
New skylights and a wall of windows fill the open-plan area with light. A two-way indoor/outdoor stone fireplace enhances the home's connection to nature.
Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
A textural retro rug in chartreuse contrasts off pretty pinks and grassy green shades in this living room vignette. The bold yellow color is ever so slightly sour, just enough to make you pucker up in the best way. Photo courtesy of Manufacture Cogolin #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
Interior designer Denise Kuriger used custom furniture to create a luxurious outdoor living space for this prefab Santa Monica home.
Inside, a colorful sectional softens the industrial vibe.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
Lambeth Marsh House
Ceschia & Mentil - Holiday house
House Åkerudden
Florida Street is a minimal warehouse interior located in London, England, designed by Paper House Project. According to the architects, before being converted into a large open plan live/work unit nearly ten years ago, this former garment factory in Bethnal Green had been used as commercial offices. The challenge; how to retain the feeling of an open plan arrangement whilst creating defined areas and adding a second bedroom. By opening up the enclosed stairwell and incorporating the vertical circulation into the central atrium we were able to add space, light, and volume to the main living areas. Glazing is used throughout to bring natural light deeper into the floor plan with obscured glass panels forming room dividers to create bathrooms and bedrooms. The glazed atrium visually connects both floors whilst separating public and private spaces.
Omer Arbel, the creative director at industrial design firm Bocci, was given three parameters when he began designing a home for his colleague Randy Bishop: Create a “profound” connection between the internal and external spaces; build only one level; and, most crucially, utilize a wealth of 100-year-old beams salvaged from a series of warehouses owned by Bishop’s ancestors.
To instill a soft juxtaposition to the brick and concrete in the house, Nolan specified Hycraft’s Carramar wool carpet in the living area. Set a step down, the “pit,” as Nolan refers to it, receives the low winter sun but is shielded from harsh summer rays by the deep eaves. The ledge becomes a casual seating area.
Actress Lena Headey (with her mother, Susan) worked with builder Ted Broden to give her 1950s house an open feel. The living room includes a Cloud Track Arm sofa and chair from Restoration Hardware, a Woven Accents rug, and a Keegan chandelier by Arteriors.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
