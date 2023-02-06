The elongated vanity handles the linen storage, with a wood counter that syncs with the tub surround.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Texas couple Brittany and Nick Hunt, partners in life and at Hunt Architecture, created an office on the grounds of their Austin home that allows them to run their practice while staying close to their kids.