Their systems include award-winning components like the Drawer Accessory System, shown here with a construction of Paperstone and solid surface acrylic—both materials traditionally used in countertops. This addition extends high-performance function to the interior of a system, where users actually interact with it the most. As homeowners’ needs evolve, they can arrange the reconfigurable dividers in any way they desire. The pieces simply snap back together, thanks to a number of small magnets that are carefully embedded.