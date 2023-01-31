SubscribeSign In
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
The angled placement of the studio's lone eye-level window is one of its many subtle design details.
The angled placement of the studio's lone eye-level window is one of its many subtle design details.
Opposite Tim's workstation is a stand-up drafting table and model-building area, which comes with a view of the back yard.
Opposite Tim's workstation is a stand-up drafting table and model-building area, which comes with a view of the back yard.
Light woods and white-painted MDF panels pair with racing green cabinetry in the kitchen of an ADU designed by L.A. architect John Colter for composer Brad Breeck and fashion designer Jeana Sohn.
Light woods and white-painted MDF panels pair with racing green cabinetry in the kitchen of an ADU designed by L.A. architect John Colter for composer Brad Breeck and fashion designer Jeana Sohn.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.
The ADU’s bathroom, which doubles as an echo chamber for Brad’s recordings, is covered in American Universal Corp. tile, which was also used for the pool.
The ADU’s bathroom, which doubles as an echo chamber for Brad’s recordings, is covered in American Universal Corp. tile, which was also used for the pool.