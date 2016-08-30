"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
In the master bedroom, a Hästens bed is atop a Mats Broberg & Johan Ridderstråle rug.
The prefab steel frame lightly touches the wood to prevent mold and mildew.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
In the farmhouse’s color-drenched living room, ottomans by Matali Crasset for Domodinamica—originally designed for a hotel in Nice, France—are mixed with a white Pipistrello floor lamp by Gae Aulenti for Martinelli. The red table is a vintage find.