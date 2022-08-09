All-Weather 8000 Series double-glazed sliding doors frame views of the landscape and flood the interior with natural light.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
“The design for the house emerged from walking the property. We imagined that as we climbed up from the beach, we’d see little peeks of our home from behind the trees,” says Brad Horn, architect and resident.
The couple preserved the original fireplace treatment. A B&B Italia sectional sits atop a Ben Selomani rug with Arne Norell chairs. The large-scale artwork is by Christine.
A stacked stone wall is part of the property's rustic landscaping.
The charred reclaimed oak on the ceiling continues onto the exterior of a loft space overlooking the dining area. Mod 265 wall lamps by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos illuminate a vintage trestle table that belonged to Claire’s family. The original pine floor boards were stained a chocolate brown.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Jari and Anna furnished their patio and backyard with pieces from their furniture line, Skargaarden.
Bracketed on one end by glass, the living room captures a view through the guesthouse breezeway to the cypress trees beyond. The sculpture “Big Red Poppies” by Donald Sultan provides a pop of color on the lawn.
The regions pastural heritage was a key influence, with the architecture taking form from the historic slatted barns that dot the landscape along the road into town
Abutting a costal reserve, the property has uninterrupted views of the Snowy River and surrounding wetlands
Eliminating the wall separating the kitchen from the dining room was a challenge, forcing Dupont Blouin to reconsider mechanical and electrical logistics.