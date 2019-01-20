From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
Ark Shelter
Ark Shelter
Ark Shelter
Ark Shelter
In realizing their dream to build a country retreat in upstate New York, Sandy Chilewich and Joe Sultan—proprietors of the textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan—eschewed a mountainous view for an understated wooded plot. At 800 square feet, the flat-roofed home is a modest structure for the expansive 10-acre property.
In realizing their dream to build a country retreat in upstate New York, Sandy Chilewich and Joe Sultan—proprietors of the textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan—eschewed a mountainous view for an understated wooded plot. At 800 square feet, the flat-roofed home is a modest structure for the expansive 10-acre property.
Here's a wider view of the exterior.
Here's a wider view of the exterior.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
Cedar rainscreen in a range of widths and color stains makes up the facade. The low-slung exterior was designed to respond to the surrounding topography. "The design of the house provides a subtle, and at times, dramatic response to the open Midwestern terrain and offers a contemporary interpretation of 'prairie style' architecture," El Dorado Inc principal Josh Shelton says.
Cedar rainscreen in a range of widths and color stains makes up the facade. The low-slung exterior was designed to respond to the surrounding topography. "The design of the house provides a subtle, and at times, dramatic response to the open Midwestern terrain and offers a contemporary interpretation of 'prairie style' architecture," El Dorado Inc principal Josh Shelton says.
When he became the dean of Syracuse University's School of Architecture in 2004, Mark Robbins made a plan to help the city and, potentially, the entire country. “I wanted to see if we could build houses that simultaneously made propositions about sustainability and about the possibility of constructing houses in a city like Syracuse,” Robbins said. The result was three green homes for $200,000 each and the promise of more to come. Read more about the central New York project here.
When he became the dean of Syracuse University's School of Architecture in 2004, Mark Robbins made a plan to help the city and, potentially, the entire country. “I wanted to see if we could build houses that simultaneously made propositions about sustainability and about the possibility of constructing houses in a city like Syracuse,” Robbins said. The result was three green homes for $200,000 each and the promise of more to come. Read more about the central New York project here.
The sliding wood partitions also give the place a tree-house feel, which one of its young residents couldn’t like more.
The sliding wood partitions also give the place a tree-house feel, which one of its young residents couldn’t like more.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Hundra Kubik by Arkitektstudio Widjedal Racki Playing off the Swedes' love of nature, this concept with a lofted bed opens up to the great outdoors, and is so flexible that it could be closed, folded up, and shipped off to a new locale on the back of a truck.
Hundra Kubik by Arkitektstudio Widjedal Racki Playing off the Swedes' love of nature, this concept with a lofted bed opens up to the great outdoors, and is so flexible that it could be closed, folded up, and shipped off to a new locale on the back of a truck.
This archetypal Swedish building form, shaped like a Monopoly house, serves as an artist’s studio, with a simple plywood interior and massive skylights to let in natural sunlight.
This archetypal Swedish building form, shaped like a Monopoly house, serves as an artist’s studio, with a simple plywood interior and massive skylights to let in natural sunlight.
Large clerestory windows face the street at the Higashibatas’ house in Tokyo, optimizing both privacy and natural light within.
Large clerestory windows face the street at the Higashibatas’ house in Tokyo, optimizing both privacy and natural light within.
The bedroom is outfitted with only the basics.
The bedroom is outfitted with only the basics.
For a cost-conscious 2,000-square-foot renovation located 30 minutes outside of Austin, Texas, architect Nick Deaver took a look around for inspiration. He spied galvanized metal cladding on the region’s sheds and co-opted the inexpensive, resilient material for his own design.
For a cost-conscious 2,000-square-foot renovation located 30 minutes outside of Austin, Texas, architect Nick Deaver took a look around for inspiration. He spied galvanized metal cladding on the region’s sheds and co-opted the inexpensive, resilient material for his own design.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
Set cover photo