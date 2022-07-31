We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Nashville resident Kelli Hix added a 500-square-foot guest apartment onto the back of her 1930s bungalow.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.