The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
Spoonflower Boho Tile Blush Dark wallpaper by Holli Zollinger adds a pop of color and texture that matches the clients' desire for a "modern mountain cabin design aesthetic". The dimmable ceiling lights have separate zone controls.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
This infographic summarizes Dr. Saxton's research on the ecological impact of living in a tiny home.
A custom white oak sliding door fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager opens to a guest room with a Bilge lounge chair by Uhuru.
Replacing the dated bathrooms was a priority of the renovation. Highsmith embraced the tight quarters, cladding the walls in horizontal oak boards. The custom tub surround in the master bath is Calacatta marble from ABC Worldwide Stone. The fixtures are by Zucchetti.
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
Taking cues from the warmth of the setting sun, Brooklyn-based Workstead’s renovated a 1,800-square-foot Tribeca loft in an 1864 factory building. A timber palette and custom woodwork achieve a cozy feel throughout, and the architects tore out awkward interior partitions and dated finishes and exposed the building’s original fir joists to restore the loft’s open and airy feel. Oversized windows, a light color palette, and a minimalist design approach help pull natural light deep into the home while simultaneously directing views out toward the Hudson River.
The handrail continues onto the mezzanine as a slanted balustrade that follows the upper level’s triangulated plan. "It looks like a complicated system, but on closer look, most of the surfaces are planar," says Amanda. "We did this to ensure that the project could be constructed as accurately as possible."
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
To enhance the home's floating effect, the rear yard features a pool that conceptually emerges from additional small pools of water that extend from under the house. Once the water reaches the backyard, it then flows over the infinity edge and back onto the landscape. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
Throughout the Sunnybrook residence, stacked stone and cut Leuders limestone anchors the structure to its natural setting. To create the transparent facade, SHM Architects chose to include a selection of options from Marvin Windows and Doors including Ultimate Casements and Ultimate Casement Picture Windows. Lohr designed a custom frosted front door to block any direct lines of sight from the street. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
