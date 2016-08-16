“The Thinker” -Ulisses Santiago 2016 12” x 5” x 7” Hand-built Clay; Electric Fired; Cone 4; Copper and Cobalt Oxides
"The Leader Monk" - Ulisses Santiago 2016 11” x 5” x 4” Hand-built Clay; Terra Sigillata; Electric Fired; Cone 4; Copper, Iron and Cobalt Oxides
