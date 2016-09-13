The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
