SubscribeSign In
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Living in between the woods
Living in between the woods
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape