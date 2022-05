Villa Mosca Bianca by Design Haus Liberty unfolds in layers, its outdoor terraces cascading down to the waters of Lake Maggiore. Frameless sliding glass doors and curving panels of glass connect the interior to outdoor terraces, their shapes echoing the forms of the house and stepping down to the water’s edge. Curving glass walls blur the boundary between inside and out, with the meditative views of the lake prioritized. A light palette of natural stone finishes is calming, textural, and leads attention outward.