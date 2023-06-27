SubscribeSign In
The primary bathroom was completely redone, with a floating vanity finished in travertine from Elements Room and a freestanding tub and faucets by Kohler.
The primary bathroom was completely redone, with a floating vanity finished in travertine from Elements Room and a freestanding tub and faucets by Kohler.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
Before: An early color drawing on cardboard of the house by Neutra rests on a table in the dining area.
Before: An early color drawing on cardboard of the house by Neutra rests on a table in the dining area.