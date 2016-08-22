A section of the roof reaches over a rock outcropping—a detail that visually connects the house to the landscape and offers a handy way to climb up to the roof deck without using a ladder.
A section of the roof reaches over a rock outcropping—a detail that visually connects the house to the landscape and offers a handy way to climb up to the roof deck without using a ladder.
Triangle Triange is a rabbit's hole of beautiful imagery, including this one shot by Nick Ballon.
Triangle Triange is a rabbit's hole of beautiful imagery, including this one shot by Nick Ballon.
Cottage, Vallemaggia by Roberto Briccola
Cottage, Vallemaggia by Roberto Briccola
Samsung's headquarters in San Jose, California are paved with large CalArc pavers in a gray and yellow palette.
Samsung's headquarters in San Jose, California are paved with large CalArc pavers in a gray and yellow palette.
Set cover photo