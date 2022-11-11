SubscribeSign In
Jupe says its design for The Portal was inspired by Bjarke Ingels’s Copenhill and Sluishuis projects as well as Donald Judd’s minimalist and monolithic structures.
Its metallic shell and geometric form give it a futuristic look.
Jupe CEO and chief designer Jeff Wilson poses with The Portal in Northern California. The front facade is a large piece of two-way glass, and users can pull down a retractable screen for privacy.
Solar panels power LED lighting and an odor ventilation system.
The stark-white interiors are meant to evoke the atmosphere of a museum.
