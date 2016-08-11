MID-CENTURY MODERN TRIVET $45 – $100 Designed by Fredrick Arndt in eco-friendly American black walnut, this trivet is right up our ally. We love the variation in the wood grain pattern and the sleek and structured design. It's a perfect bit of modernity for the table.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
Martin Architects designed a bed in white oak for the master bedroom. The neutral palette continues via a David Weeks One-Arm Wall Sconce from Ralph Pucci. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
