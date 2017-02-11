For more insights into modern Atlanta, and modern kitchen design, join us at the Sub-Zero and Wolf Atlanta showroom on April 24th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dwell Deputy Editor Jaime Gillin will join the luxury appliance leader with panelists Doug Henderson, Co-Owner of Switch Modern, and Alison Weidner, Architectural Sales Manager at Poggenpohl Atlanta, for a special discussion about the latest high-end appliances, the newest trends in traditional and contemporary design, and what the future holds for your kitchen.