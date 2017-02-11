For more insights into modern Atlanta, and modern kitchen design, join us at the Sub-Zero and Wolf Atlanta showroom on April 24th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dwell Deputy Editor Jaime Gillin will join the luxury appliance leader with panelists Doug Henderson, Co-Owner of Switch Modern, and Alison Weidner, Architectural Sales Manager at Poggenpohl Atlanta, for a special discussion about the latest high-end appliances, the newest trends in traditional and contemporary design, and what the future holds for your kitchen.
Atlanta, Ga. Allen Road Residence
Atlanta Georgia, Architects TaCstudios
Designer Barbara Hill (whose Marfa home we featured in February 2011) curated the minimalist interiors of this Atlanta residence originally built in the 1920s.
The living room opens to the backyard thanks to a large sliding glass door.
