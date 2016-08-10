THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
Another view of the kitchen.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.
