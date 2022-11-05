SubscribeSign In
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
The chairs are from Hay, the Cast Pendant is by Tom Chung &amp; Jordan Murphy with Menu, and the TE070 countertops are from Diespeker.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Expansive windows in the kitchen frame views of the nearby forest and meadows.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
