RIGI Design reshaped the form and functionality of the interior layout.
For this 780-square-foot apartment Hong Kong apartment, local practice MNB Design Studio used plywood, smart storage solutions, and tapped into the principles of origami to create a highly structured, minimalist home.
The balustrade is composed of wood fins.
Public spaces are open to one another and orient around a light filled, two-story atrium, the play of light and shadow becoming decoration in otherwise spare interiors.
The walnut staircase and slide in a Chicago town house leads from the main level to the basement. To protect people on the ride down, a “crash pad” fashioned from a standard gymnastic mat covers the wall at the slide’s base.