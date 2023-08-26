A garden is integrated into a green bench seat, optimizing space in the dining area while drawing the outdoors in.
At the top of the perforated steel staircase is a surprising pop of color. A vivid green section marks the point where the metal railing meets the colorful carpeting. The bold green tone is a nod to the garden and bench seat below.
Pop out window detail
Street Elevation
The cube-shaped structure, designed by architects Jean-Baptiste Barache and Sihem Lamine of Paris firm Arba, is clad in timber finished with pine tar.