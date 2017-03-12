A stairway lit by a hidden skylight leads the way towards the lower level.
Windows at the desk level are integrated into the cabinets and provide views of the golf course.
The cabinets are varied in depth to integrate the wall, cabinets and dining room fireplace.
Using the same materials inside and out: Cedar T&G siding, buff sandstone and bronze accents the line between inside/outside is blurred.
Artistically composed cabinets, shelving, TV, and fireplace create a focal point adjacent to the views of the golf course.
Mcllwee showed us some archive photographs of the house, including this original Julius Shulman gem that shows what the interior looked like in the 1970s.
