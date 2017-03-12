Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
rea+company
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
A stairway lit by a hidden skylight leads the way towards the lower level.
Windows at the desk level are integrated into the cabinets and provide views of the golf course.
The cabinets are varied in depth to integrate the wall, cabinets and dining room fireplace.
Using the same materials inside and out: Cedar T&G siding, buff sandstone and bronze accents the line between inside/outside is blurred.
Artistically composed cabinets, shelving, TV, and fireplace create a focal point adjacent to the views of the golf course.
Mcllwee showed us some archive photographs of the house, including this original Julius Shulman gem that shows what the interior looked like in the 1970s.
Set cover photo