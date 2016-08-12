Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Designer Paola Navone transformed a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into an inviting home for Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband. Once a tobacco-drying plant, and before that a silkworm farm, the home sits 90 miles north of Rome.
Concrete stairs leading up to a sleeping loft are illuminated with wall sconces.
A skylight floods the loft space with daylight and offers views of the stars at night.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
The loft addition afforded space for a home office and music area. The family chose to forego a dedicated office upstairs, instead prioritizing private bedrooms for each of the children. Shelving and a built-in desk anchor the loft’s far wall.