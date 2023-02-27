SubscribeSign In
The prewar residence at 121 Lincoln Place in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood comprises four stories with separate entrances at the parlor and ground levels. The 1901 home is filled with custom lighting fixtures by its current owner, renowned lighting designer Lindsey Adelman.
The prewar residence at 121 Lincoln Place in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood comprises four stories with separate entrances at the parlor and ground levels. The 1901 home is filled with custom lighting fixtures by its current owner, renowned lighting designer Lindsey Adelman.
Welcome to our Brooklyn Brownstone !
Welcome to our Brooklyn Brownstone !
Interior designer Delia Kenza at her home in Brooklyn, New York.
Interior designer Delia Kenza at her home in Brooklyn, New York.
Brooklyn Brownstone
Brooklyn Brownstone
Brooklyn Brownstone by 1100 Architects
Brooklyn Brownstone by 1100 Architects
Franco-American architect couple Fanny and Matthew Mueller spent 15 years renovating the townhouse at 17 Jackson Place in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood for themselves and their three children.
Franco-American architect couple Fanny and Matthew Mueller spent 15 years renovating the townhouse at 17 Jackson Place in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood for themselves and their three children.
The renovated 19th-century townhouse sits in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood just a short walk from Prospect Park.
The renovated 19th-century townhouse sits in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood just a short walk from Prospect Park.
Sited on a typical 25-by-100-foot corner lot in Brooklyn, this 5,000-square-foot residence was built with 21 stacked shipping containers cut diagonally along the top and bottom to create a step-like structure with four tiered levels and a small pool between the two lower levels.
Sited on a typical 25-by-100-foot corner lot in Brooklyn, this 5,000-square-foot residence was built with 21 stacked shipping containers cut diagonally along the top and bottom to create a step-like structure with four tiered levels and a small pool between the two lower levels.
A corner townhouse that borders the Warren Place Mews in Brooklyn was occupied by the same family for generations. Architect Nate McBride, who reworked the interior for the new owner points out that the window heights get dramatically smaller the higher up you go.
A corner townhouse that borders the Warren Place Mews in Brooklyn was occupied by the same family for generations. Architect Nate McBride, who reworked the interior for the new owner points out that the window heights get dramatically smaller the higher up you go.
Located at the intersection of Park Slope, Boerum Hill, and Prospect Heights, the area offers easy access to an abundance of restaurants, cafes, and shops, including The Brooklyn Academy of Music, Barclay's Arena, and Prospect Park.
Located at the intersection of Park Slope, Boerum Hill, and Prospect Heights, the area offers easy access to an abundance of restaurants, cafes, and shops, including The Brooklyn Academy of Music, Barclay's Arena, and Prospect Park.
The townhome sits along Green Street, a quiet residential are located near the East River and the heart of trendy Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The home was reportedly once the residence of a sea captain in the 1850s.
The townhome sits along Green Street, a quiet residential are located near the East River and the heart of trendy Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The home was reportedly once the residence of a sea captain in the 1850s.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Frederick Tang Architecture renovated this Brooklyn brownstone with entertaining in mind. The new kitchen features a mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving. The gray subway tile is from Nemo Tile.
Frederick Tang Architecture renovated this Brooklyn brownstone with entertaining in mind. The new kitchen features a mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving. The gray subway tile is from Nemo Tile.
Leone Design Studio transformed James Darrow and Monica Folch's three-unit apartment building in Park Slope into a luminous single family home.
Leone Design Studio transformed James Darrow and Monica Folch's three-unit apartment building in Park Slope into a luminous single family home.
Indoor and outdoor entertaining is made simple by the dining room’s sliding glass doors, but the two spaces also share a literal common ground. Lapicida’s tumbled black limestone with white Carrara marble inserts sprawl from the kitchen, past the dining room, and onto the patio.
Indoor and outdoor entertaining is made simple by the dining room’s sliding glass doors, but the two spaces also share a literal common ground. Lapicida’s tumbled black limestone with white Carrara marble inserts sprawl from the kitchen, past the dining room, and onto the patio.
Aniket Shahane of OA muses, “...the building becomes much more an active participant in the lifecycle of its inhabitants, encouraging them to stay longer, maintain their property, and contribute to a culture that is truly sustainable.”
Aniket Shahane of OA muses, “...the building becomes much more an active participant in the lifecycle of its inhabitants, encouraging them to stay longer, maintain their property, and contribute to a culture that is truly sustainable.”
Reclaimed oak with a custom finish by LV Wood surrounds a staircase in a herringbone pattern. The new stairs are painted off black by Farrow & Ball, and the handrail that lines them is of salvaged mahogany.
Reclaimed oak with a custom finish by LV Wood surrounds a staircase in a herringbone pattern. The new stairs are painted off black by Farrow & Ball, and the handrail that lines them is of salvaged mahogany.
From the street, Lange and Dixon’s renovated row house is notable for double-hung windows restored to their 19th-century height.
From the street, Lange and Dixon’s renovated row house is notable for double-hung windows restored to their 19th-century height.
Chelsie Lee of Jessica Helgerson Interior Design was lead on a project outfitting a renovated brownstone in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
Chelsie Lee of Jessica Helgerson Interior Design was lead on a project outfitting a renovated brownstone in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
Blackened steel for the Noroof-designed minimalist staircase matches the living room’s “Breuer” window; reclaimed ash flooring came from a demolished church in Ohio.
Blackened steel for the Noroof-designed minimalist staircase matches the living room’s “Breuer” window; reclaimed ash flooring came from a demolished church in Ohio.
First things first: What's a Passive House? They're well insulated, virtually airtight buildings who must meet strict energy efficiency requirements. The benefit is that building passive can decrease home heating consumption by an astounding 90% and decrease overall energy consumption up to 75%. Here, a mixed-use building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a single-family home atop a retail space, all designed by Loadingdock5. Photo by: Raimund Koch.
First things first: What's a Passive House? They're well insulated, virtually airtight buildings who must meet strict energy efficiency requirements. The benefit is that building passive can decrease home heating consumption by an astounding 90% and decrease overall energy consumption up to 75%. Here, a mixed-use building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a single-family home atop a retail space, all designed by Loadingdock5. Photo by: Raimund Koch.
When the owners found the house, it was severely neglected, structurally unsound, and thoughtlessly stripped of architectural detail. At the exterior, imitation stone-asphalt shingles blanketed the facade in a confused mosaic pattern. Through the exterior overhaul, the team intentionally “avoided using ornate moldings or superficial references to traditional forms,” explains Bangia. Integrated with the classic molded bricks, oversized windows, flanked by honed bluestone sills and lintels, offer subtle hints to the modern interior to be unveiled inside.
When the owners found the house, it was severely neglected, structurally unsound, and thoughtlessly stripped of architectural detail. At the exterior, imitation stone-asphalt shingles blanketed the facade in a confused mosaic pattern. Through the exterior overhaul, the team intentionally “avoided using ornate moldings or superficial references to traditional forms,” explains Bangia. Integrated with the classic molded bricks, oversized windows, flanked by honed bluestone sills and lintels, offer subtle hints to the modern interior to be unveiled inside.
Floor-to-ceiling windows accentuate the home’s indoor-outdoor flow and connect the first-floor dining room to a patio. The vintage Russell Woodard dining set came from the Brooklyn Flea, and the Sterling II barbecue is by Tec.
Floor-to-ceiling windows accentuate the home’s indoor-outdoor flow and connect the first-floor dining room to a patio. The vintage Russell Woodard dining set came from the Brooklyn Flea, and the Sterling II barbecue is by Tec.
The lobby of the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.
The lobby of the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.
Sherman sits in front of his Prospect Heights home. The front door is made from etched Lexan bulletproof glass.
Sherman sits in front of his Prospect Heights home. The front door is made from etched Lexan bulletproof glass.
The rear facade is a surprisingly modern counterpoint to the traditional front. Here, traditional brick is traded for modern stucco.
The rear facade is a surprisingly modern counterpoint to the traditional front. Here, traditional brick is traded for modern stucco.
Pros: Marble is elegant, heat resistant, and comes in a range of colors. Cons: Its high price, especially for more unusual types like Calacatta marble (known for its purer white and bolder veining compared to more common marble like Carrara), means that it isn’t an option for everyone. It is also quite high maintenance, requiring regular resealing.
Pros: Marble is elegant, heat resistant, and comes in a range of colors. Cons: Its high price, especially for more unusual types like Calacatta marble (known for its purer white and bolder veining compared to more common marble like Carrara), means that it isn’t an option for everyone. It is also quite high maintenance, requiring regular resealing.
The decidedly modern dining and kitchen areas open to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling steel-and-glass door, fabricated by Optimum Window. One of the owners’ favorite features of the home is the “ability to connect the inside to the outside seamlessly,” Bangia describes. The living area serves as “a place for the kids to dance or ride a skateboard, a casual space that reflects the way they live.”
The decidedly modern dining and kitchen areas open to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling steel-and-glass door, fabricated by Optimum Window. One of the owners’ favorite features of the home is the “ability to connect the inside to the outside seamlessly,” Bangia describes. The living area serves as “a place for the kids to dance or ride a skateboard, a casual space that reflects the way they live.”
Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot house in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, “Pushmi-Pullyu,” in reference to the interior-exterior flow they created. Resident Jill Magid, pictured on her front steps with son Linus, is a conceptual artist; she fabricated the neon house numbers.
Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot house in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, “Pushmi-Pullyu,” in reference to the interior-exterior flow they created. Resident Jill Magid, pictured on her front steps with son Linus, is a conceptual artist; she fabricated the neon house numbers.
In the sleek kitchen, the white Ikea cabinet uppers seem to disappear into the wall, while the bases get a distinctive custom walnut wrapping. Flanking the cabinets are open bookshelves, which provide secondary function as a spacial divider for the children’s play area. A Dornbracht faucet sits on a slab of Vermont Olympian White Danby marble, which is also used for the island and backsplash.
In the sleek kitchen, the white Ikea cabinet uppers seem to disappear into the wall, while the bases get a distinctive custom walnut wrapping. Flanking the cabinets are open bookshelves, which provide secondary function as a spacial divider for the children’s play area. A Dornbracht faucet sits on a slab of Vermont Olympian White Danby marble, which is also used for the island and backsplash.