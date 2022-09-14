Kelli embraced simple raw materials like marine-grade plywood and let them shine. “I made a design rule for myself for this project: no material should imitate another material. If it’s plywood, let it look like plywood. Let’s celebrate that.”
The whole exterior wall of the kitchen was re-framed to include two glass doors and one extra-long picture window to bring in an abundance of natural light.
The walls are covered in Portola Paints Roman Clay in ‘Anchor,’ and the floors are Bedrosians penny tile.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8