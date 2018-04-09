Beautiful sky views can be enjoyed from the Bubble Dome without stepping outside.
Bedroom with mint quilt, slate colored wall, and peace sign lighted art
kitchen- green cube storage containing two refrigerators inside, a water bar, a coffee machine as well as dishes and food supply. The cube was then "wrapped around" by a glass vitrine divided by stone-white colored Belgium profiles with two entries one on each side of the cube leading to a family-room.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Kitchen
Laundry room
The house produces electricity for all the household appliances and even features an independent sewage system.
This church conversion in Chicago was completed by Linc Thelen Design and Scrafano Architects, and transformed the brick church into a single-family home. Arched stained glass windows were maintained, and some panels were swapped out for clear glass.
Minarc’s GRASSsit bar stools, topped with synthetic turf recycled from football fields, sit near the barbecue.
The renovated master bathroom. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
The renovated apartment has a brighter, more open feel than it did previously. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
This Victorian-era home in Melbourne, renovated by OOF! Architecture, maintains privacy from the street, but does so in an unusually "friendly" manner—with a giant brick wall that spells out "Hello," a collaboration with local artist Rose Nolan. The residents wanted their house to appeal to passersby, since it sits on a well-trafficked block near a café.
The curved roof, a play off the hull of a ship, was inspired by a previous Atelier SAD home project in the Czech town of Liberec. Jerry Koza, along with engineer Tomas Kalhous and architect Adam Jirkal, spent years finding the right location and obtaining permissions. After the rigid approval process, they’re finally able to showcase the flexibility of the concept, which can range from a one-person dwelling to a family-sized float with a 1,076-square-foot floor plan and a 538-square-foot terrace.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Decameron (Sao Paulo, Brazil) Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan turned an empty urban alley into a neon-drenched retreat, complete with a small garden, by repurposing shipping containers. Photo by Pedro Vannucchi
La Aduana is an eight-unit apartment building in León, Mexico, made from 36 shipping containers.
