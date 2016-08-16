Two landscape design experts, Charlotte Frieze and Judy Kameon will share their favorite outdoor rooms with the Dwell on Design audience, including those featured in their books. Frieze, the former garden editor at House & Garden, is the author of Private Paradise: Contemporary American Gardens. Kameon, the principal at Elysian landscapes, is the author of Gardens Are for Living: Design Inspiration for Outdoor Spaces. Photo courtesy of Elysian Landscapes.
Two landscape design experts, Charlotte Frieze and Judy Kameon will share their favorite outdoor rooms with the Dwell on Design audience, including those featured in their books. Frieze, the former garden editor at House & Garden, is the author of Private Paradise: Contemporary American Gardens. Kameon, the principal at Elysian landscapes, is the author of Gardens Are for Living: Design Inspiration for Outdoor Spaces. Photo courtesy of Elysian Landscapes.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
Truly Open Eichler Remodel Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classic Eichler open, indoor-outdoor home. Expanding on the original walls of glass and connection to nature that is common in mid-century modern homes. The completely openable walls allow the homeowners to truly open up the living space of the house, transforming it into an open air pavilion, extending the living area outdoors to the private side yards, and taking maximum advantage of indoor-outdoor living opportunities. Taking the concept of borrowed landscape from traditional Japanese architecture, the fountain, concrete bench wall, and natural landscaping bound the indoor-outdoor space. The Truly Open Eichler is a remodeled single-family house in Palo Alto. This 1,712 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Truly Open Eichler Remodel Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classic Eichler open, indoor-outdoor home. Expanding on the original walls of glass and connection to nature that is common in mid-century modern homes. The completely openable walls allow the homeowners to truly open up the living space of the house, transforming it into an open air pavilion, extending the living area outdoors to the private side yards, and taking maximum advantage of indoor-outdoor living opportunities. Taking the concept of borrowed landscape from traditional Japanese architecture, the fountain, concrete bench wall, and natural landscaping bound the indoor-outdoor space. The Truly Open Eichler is a remodeled single-family house in Palo Alto. This 1,712 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
“They wanted the new cabin to make a ‘L’ shape with the older cabin, but I convinced them to mimic the old cabin on the opposite side,” architect D’Arcy Jones says. “So the new site has two buildings across from each other, like an equal sign.” Birch trees grow between the cabins in a shared courtyard.
“They wanted the new cabin to make a ‘L’ shape with the older cabin, but I convinced them to mimic the old cabin on the opposite side,” architect D’Arcy Jones says. “So the new site has two buildings across from each other, like an equal sign.” Birch trees grow between the cabins in a shared courtyard.
A mature avocado tree shades the hardscaped patio located just outside the great room.
A mature avocado tree shades the hardscaped patio located just outside the great room.
Set cover photo