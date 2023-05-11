Dwell House
Knob Modern, helmed by Amy Beaumont, renovated this 1964 cookie-cutter home in Tempe with an eye toward making the two-bedroom, two-bath home "stand out from the rest.
The primary ensuite bath is wrapped in teak and offers a dual vanity and oversized shower.
Wrought-iron-and-glass front doors invite ample natural light into the main living room.
A cement-tiled fountain wall serves as the backdrop for an outdoor fire pit and the family's post-work gathering spot.
To omit corridor space, Carter designed the 1960s home with an expansive covered terrace protruding from the front facade. He used a similar design with many of his office buildings.