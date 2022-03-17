A one-foot-thick concrete retaining wall partially wraps the pool and garden area, which is set atop the lower level’s strong and flat roof.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
A floating fireplace by FireOrb takes center stage in the living area.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
Architect Deam created the dining table from a fallen elm tree.
Tom Givone's current weekend abode, nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, is—so far—his capstone project, a synthesis of personal taste, material experimentation, and historically sensitive restoration: a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.
A. Quincy Jones and Frederick E. Emmons, Architects. Fairhaven Tract Eichler Homes Model LJ-124, Orange, California, 1961. Photograph by Jason Schmidt, 2012. Courtesy Hammer Museum, Los Angeles.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
The post-and-beam home has a classic midcentury profile.
The home glows from within at dusk.
The home is nestled among large trees and lush landscaping, and its simple exterior design still resonates decades later.
South elevation of remodeled existing home with modern addition.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
Risa Boyer Architecture guided the whole house remodel of this 1955 Portland home. Lillyvilla Gardens executed a new landscape plan for the property, including this updated entry sequence, while Boyer added more glass to suit the midcentury façade.