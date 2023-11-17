The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
Three vertical pillars run through the structure, from top to bottom. On each floor, there are three portals that provide all the services, like water and electric outlets.
Each family member received a batch of modular pine-wood furniture elements to distribute around the house.
“I love to sit on the top floor with the big windows and see the day change, from the early morning when the fog hits the mountaintops, to the afternoon when the birds fly by right outside,” says Kirsten Dirksen.