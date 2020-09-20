Serenity and purity of the elements inspired the concept of r3R residence, a project realized in an existing building. A low-lying modern fireplace design in the living room brings warmth to the space.
In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
The master suite has a deck for enjoying the view.
Two covered aeries located off of the living room and the master suite (pictured) provide the client with a generous outdoor living space, rain or shine.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
The bathrooms are inspired by spa chambers and include Japanese-style soaking tubs.
An outdoor bathing area adjoining the master bedroom was a unique request from the clients. Stone tub and terrazzo pavers
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The large patio leads to a newly landscaped back garden. An expansive glass wall promotes seamless indoor-outdoor living. Inexpensive brick pavers were chosen for the rear patio; they offer textural contrast with the steel of the door, brick of the rear facade, and pale gray wood of the interior floors.
To highlight the existing architecture of the home, Hill
retained the dark polish of
the casement windows, which
she finds enhances period details instead of undermining
them. In the rear sunroom, the vintage Case Study furniture pieces with Plexiglas bases are from Metro Retro
in Houston.
A Bourgie lamp by Kartell is
atop an old marble end table by Knoll, and the Gan kilim rug pictures a branch motif echoed in the kitchen and breakfast room.
In this house in the Mornington Peninsula in the south of Melbourne, materials like concrete, natural stone, steel and cedar are perfect backdrops for architecture and interior design firm SJB to use bold colors and edgy midcentury furniture.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A wedge-shaped skylight allows natural light to suffuse the interiors. The architects preserved a palette of dark, natural materials on the ground floor.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
Perf House | AMA
The main level living space of Industrial Farmhouse by Christopher Simmond Architect Inc. is a transparent social hub for viewing the rural landscape. The house is situated to optimize views, as well as protect occupants from the blazing summer sun and stiff winter winds.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
Hatchet Design Build took a contemporary approach with this kitchen while still drawing from the a traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
The kitchen of this renovated apartment in Rome dramatically puts a deep veined marble for the counters and backsplash against the dark millwork.
The home also includes a large, walk-out basement that directly connects to the landscape. Gardens are spread out along the 14-acre property, including orchards of lemon, orange, pear, apple, olive, fig, prune, quince, and pomegranate trees.
Facade
The unit is wrapped in black Hunter Douglass Quadroline aluminum and gray Valchromat Viroc cement-bonded particle board, which is water- and fire-resistant, non-toxic, sound dampening, and thermally insulating.
Since Courtyard House is on a street that gets daily traffic from a nearby school, the home is protected by a concrete masonry wall that shields a courtyard, pool, and patio.
Stucco on the exterior keeps costs low and acts as a neutral backdrop for wood accents and drought-tolerant plants. The courtyard gate leads to the front door, which is out of street view.
The home keeps a modest profile as it faces the street before spilling down the hill to capture waterside views.
The home’s third floor is cantilevered to offer better views and to create an outdoor terrace for the family to enjoy in the warmer months.
The ground-floor social spaces open up to a timber deck, which is used to extend the living room in warmer months.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
Most of the year, the family keep the sliding glass doors—which span 16 feet from the living room to the exterior deck—of their Tampa dwelling open, giving it the aura of a Sarasota Modern home. Stunning cantilevered overhangs, in the spirit of Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, help tame the sun.