We love this sleek home office design layout, where steel details contrast mesquite flooring throughout the home, including at the pathway to the "crow’s nest" office. It's also a great option if you're looking for home office ideas for small spaces.
Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Two converted shipping containers (left) now house offices for Shoup’s design/build firm. “Perhaps the most successful aspect of turning this into a place to live and an office rather than just have this shop space was moving it towards real indoor-outdoor living,” he says. Taya Shoup, a landscape designer, has refined her husband’s vision for the property with a courtyard and plantings. Photo by building Lab inc.
Booker McConnell Head Office
Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
Platner worked for Eero Saarinen in the early 1960s, overlapping with Kevin Roche, Cesar Pelli, Robert Venturi, Ralph Rapson, Gunnar Birkerts, Niels Diffrient, and photographer Balthazar Korab.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
A coat of white IdeaPaint can expand the limited scope of a home office.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.