The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Brooke and Kyle Hoff in their patio garden. The table and chairs are from the Hay Palissade collection, and the rocker is by Kingsley Bate.
