The house is seamlessly integrated into the landscape, at once blending in and sticking out. The exterior cleverly mirrors its surroundings in tone and texture. Solar panels are discretely tucked into the dunes next to the house, and passive building techniques maximize energy efficiency and improve insulation. Wood was favored as both structural and finish material, due to its longevity, recyclability, beauty when aged, and favorable acoustic qualities. Furthermore, since it does not react with salt, wood naturally shields the sea-bordering home from the elements.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
There's little concern about privacy considering the canopy of trees that surrounds the house. Alexander, and the chickens, take advantage of their sunny Northern Californian clime.
Making use of a sculpted berm, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects built identical 21,500-square-foot dormitory buildings at Haverford College without interior stairwells or elevators, freeing up room for courtyards and more generously sized common spaces.
