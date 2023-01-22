Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
At the ranch of Nancy and Tony Lilly in the hills of Sonoma, an area plagued by drought and fires, landscape designer John Greenlee struck a balance between beauty and resiliency with a water-wise meadow-garden.
In Hanna Bui’s Sausalito houseboat, designed by architect Craig Steely, sea creatures seen through an enormous back window animate bay views.
“I studied architecture as an undergrad, and even though I’m in interiors now, that education of not overpopulating spaces, of letting the building be seamless, has always carried through for me,” says Caroline.
The home's roof height meets that of its neighbors’ second stories, and its big, black-framed Marvin Ultimate tilt/turn windows put a contemporary twist on a centuries-old ventilation strategy. Its Artisan V-Groove siding by James Hardie, with mitered corners and painted Narraganset Green—a deep peacock-emerald with tones of charcoal and slate—strikes a happy medium between subtropical color and chic contemporary minimalism.
Designers Caroline and Sabri Farouki’s home in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans is only 12.6 feet wide in the front and even narrower in the back. The skinny, modern box contrasts with the neighborhood’s reigning mix of styles, but it aims to fit in even as it sticks out.
The wood inside was harvested from the local forest. Anders’s favorite spot in the home is the sofa situated under an almond tree in the greenhouse.
A squadron of Louis Poulsen PH5 lamps hovers in the kitchen. Knoll chairs surround a vintage wood table that Serge bought in Mexico in 2004.
“The home unfolds to look at itself,” says Câpâ architect Juan Pablo Ramos.
Serge’s office, featuring the same Siberian larch paneling used throughout the interior, is at the opposite—and quietest—end of the home.
Santiago plays drums as his cousin Sofia picks a guitar on the stage in Santiago’s module. Beneath the platform are two large drawers, each containing a mattress that can be removed and placed on the floor for sleepovers. The shelving is by USM Haller.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
The organizational method, which focuses on neatly highlighting your belongings instead of discarding them, is rife with potential as an interior design philosophy.