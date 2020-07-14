The collection includes three lines that are inspired by the company's offerings and include office-specific furnishings that complement the existing pieces. "Our design team curated the best of the diverse west elm aesthetic," says Jeff Hannoosh, director of design at West Elm. "Our Mid-century Collection marries classic forms with attention to detail, in warm walnut tones accented with bronze. The Modern Collection features durable white laminate surfaces with pecan-finished ash. The Industrial Collection brings utilitarian workshop style to modern offices, pairing warm oak finish finishes with airy steel frames."