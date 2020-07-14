“The interiors of the Zinc Mine Museum in Norway by Peter Zumthor were a big influence on the feel of the bathrooms,” reveals Shields. The render finish on the walls in the bathroom is Giorgio Graesan Venetian Marble.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
A bespoke joinery unit separates the living and kitchen/dining areas, creating two distinct spaces that offer increased privacy when a number of people are using the home.
The three bedrooms in the private sleeping wing are sound controlled to offer additional privacy. As in the living wing, the walls are entirely clad in timber.
Timber has been used for both internal and external cladding, joinery, furniture, and door handles throughout the home. The entry nook features built-in display storage with brass detailing, which is echoed in the kitchen counter.
“We wanted the entry to give a sense of the house without giving too much away—and to draw the eye to the glazed entry gallery and the beach and hills beyond,” says architect Ben Shields. “We also wanted to start to materially tell the story of the house.”
The glazed entry is on the southern side of the building, and it’s accessed via a loose court. From this position, you can see the distinction between the two sheds. The home is accessed via a small timber walkway that leads to a brass door.
The verandas provide a threshold between the internal and external spaces. “They soften the abrupt change and mediate the relationship between inside and out,” says architect Ben Shields.
The home was designed as a retreat for architect Roger Nelson and his wife Jane, a teacher of yoga. “We were very involved in the process, as once the ‘building documentation’ was complete we administered the project,” says Roger. “It’s a space for us to unwind and relax alone or with family and friends.” Ironbark timber was selected for the exterior cladding due to its high BAL (Bushfire Attack Level) rating.
The collection includes three lines that are inspired by the company's offerings and include office-specific furnishings that complement the existing pieces. "Our design team curated the best of the diverse west elm aesthetic," says Jeff Hannoosh, director of design at West Elm. "Our Mid-century Collection marries classic forms with attention to detail, in warm walnut tones accented with bronze. The Modern Collection features durable white laminate surfaces with pecan-finished ash. The Industrial Collection brings utilitarian workshop style to modern offices, pairing warm oak finish finishes with airy steel frames."
While the office furniture industry in the United States amounted to close to 10 billion dollars in 2014, it's safe to say that there's room to improve on the standard-issue tables and task chairs on the market. West Elm, in collaboration with Inscape, released a new collection that brings a residential sensibility into the contract market.
"Smart adaptable design encourages creativity, communication, teamwork and productivity," Hannoosh says."
This bookshelf and storage credenza are part of the "Modern" collection.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
