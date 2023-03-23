SubscribeSign In
A narrow corridor connects the three volumes, with shelving for Edna’s books and art collection and large picture windows overlooking the patios.
White-painted bricks lend texture to the facade.
Two art studios adjoin a central volume at this work/live residence built from terracreto (sustainable concrete), glass, and painted steel just outside of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Residents Austin and Lida Lowrey, retired design and museum professionals, collaborated with their two daughters—Sheridan, an artist, and Elizabeth, an architect—to design the structure as a place for creative contemplation.
The master bedroom, painted in Whisper by Comex, sports a bed that Farca custom-designed as part of his EF Collection.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
Moneo Brock also designed the colorful, geometric carpets and the “PlexiJazz” translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which help establish the general character of the interior design.
The living room features two sofas by Patricia Urquiola designed for Kettal and a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra. The Slow Chairs were designed by the Bouroullec brothers for Vitra.
The triangulated floor plan centers around a single, double-height space, and features an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area on the ground level.
Comprised of stark whitewashed angles and box forms, the interconnecting interior is focused around the pool and open walls that allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Per the client's request, the home includes a second living room on the upper floor that's more intimately scaled for family use.
A mix of old and new was the master plan for the lemon tree house
A ray of light
Downstairs bathroom
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
Terrace and swimming pool
Swimming pool
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
SF Historic Renovation
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
In the kitchen, which faces west to capture views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a large red work by James Jensen punctuates one wall. The induction cooktop is from Gaggenau; the sinks were sourced from Blanco.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
Reimagined by architect Lisa Breeze, this compact semidetached brick home in Melbourne was built by the client's granduncle in the 1940s and passed down through generations. While the kitchen was updated to fit a modern lifestyle, the pastel color, gentle curves, and preserved Bakelite handles are a nod to the original era.
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.
Artwork by Scott Szegeski extends the surfing theme.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
