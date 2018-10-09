Subway tiles have been laid in a vertical pattern in the bathroom to echo the height of the palm trees just outside this area.
Cost-effective subway tile has been used in the kids' bathrooms.
"This is our fourth project with this client and we’ve been able to create something special for the inhabitants and their visitors, immersing them in the feeling of living within a rainforest," says MIM Design’s principal Miriam Fanning.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS
Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.
Modern Fan Company’s Cirrus Hugger models help the breeze along. She had low-level Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances as well as pop-up vents installed in the kitchen so there’s nothing at eye level.
A new kitchen system by Nendo for Scavolini.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.