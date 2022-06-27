After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
Located in the historic English village of Bentworth, Friends Lab is a contemporary take on the local agricultural typology.
The home explores new, innovative ways of utilizing hemp. The kitchen and dining area are located in a double-height space.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
Located 2,600 feet above sea level in Upper Austria, the Mountain House sits at the intersection of the low lands and the Alps.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
Dubldom presently offers five different models that range from 280-square-foot studios to 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom dwellings that work well for families.
Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
Wrapped in timber, the 1,016-square-foot Koto LivingHome 1 (Yksi) includes two bedrooms and a flex room on the first floor. The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area is located on the floor above.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
With two beds and two baths, the Connect 4 model is a perfect retreat for Michele and Andrew. “For such a small house it has very good closet space,” says Karpé.
While each aspect of the Falcon House is customizable, in the case of this private home, the moody bathroom contrasts with the rest of the light interiors.
Casa Cabras floor plan
From a different perspective, the home appears more transparent and open to the water.
White walls and ceilings allow daylight to bounce and filter through the interior spaces.