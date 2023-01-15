The clay tiles in the master suite’s shower were cut and fired by hand. The natural, textured tiles vary in color, and they were fired with a high-gloss finish, giving the shower the appearance of a shimmering cave.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The master bath.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
A peek into the master bath.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
An Ethos bathtub contrasts woodwork by Porcelanosa in the master bathroom.
Master Bathroom
Bathroom
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
Heath Ceramics tiles in grapefruit pay homage to the original pink bathroom tile.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.