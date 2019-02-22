The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Within the great room are a modern kitchen, generous dining and living spaces with retractable glass walls that open to the atrium and 68-foot infinity edge pool and spa.
The street-to-street lot has upper and lower level parking for up to nine vehicles.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Based on the triangular form, the Brutalist-style property is a giant, soaring statement of redwood, steel, and Bouquet Canyon stone.
Rich originally used a helicopter to scout out the perfect site for Chamberlain's residence. The mountaintop location had served as a Nike anti-aircraft missile site during the Cold War.
The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
A look at the stainless-steel chef's kitchen and breakfast room.
Chamberlain's custom-built pool-table remains in this corner of the house.
The open plan flows harmoniously within the cathedral-like canopy of glass and redwood.
The dominate brutalist design is offset by ample glazing, making the interiors bright and airy.
The ground level features a massive stone fireplace and a sunken conversation pit.
The home is accessed by a beautiful stone bridge.
The gated residence sits on two and a half acres of land, overlooking the Bel Air Reservoir.
Here is the same view after the renovation. The upper left-hand corner became the master bedroom and the mahogany box (where the original master bedroom was) became a child's room.
Before, the home felt disjointed from multiple random renovations. Additionally, the siding and the roof of the home were in poor condition due to water damage.
A look at the original exterior of the home. The volume on the far right with the chimney is the only original portion of the house that was kept. The rest of the home was treated to a ground-up renovation.
The surrounding grounds were relandscaped to create even more privacy and garden views from the house and around the tennis court and pools.
A bright modern kitchen was added to meet the specifications of a family that loves to cook. A large pantry was added to help keep the kitchen clutter-free.
The glass entryway of the home opens straight into the living room.
In the living room, the ceilings were vaulted, which now adds to the bright and airy feeling of the open-plan layout.
Collapsing walls were added to expand the open-plan living space on the main floor. This extended the space into an outdoor deck, which can now be enjoyed all summer long.
The backyard was terraced and the pool was redesigned. It went from a 14'x36' standard pool to a 18'x50' saltwater gunite structure with a hot tub terraced above it.
Essentially, the entrance was kept in the same spot, with the chimney to the far right side.
The boxy, contemporary new facade was completely restructured.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.