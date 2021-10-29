Hexagonal concrete tiles by Phoenix Concrete and hexagonal walnut tiles, cut by Kevin with a CNC router, create whimsy for the bathroom, where brass fixtures and details lend a note of elegance.
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
O’Donnell anticipates green being a popular shade for kitchen cabinetry and living spaces in 2021.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
Between the perfect tomato and terracotta, FENIX NTM’s Rosso Jaipur beautifully covers both horizontal and vertical surfaces in this residential kitchen. With greater options for full coverage, a striking monolithic aesthetic can be achieved in a defined space – or whole room.
This remodel of a 1959 ranch-style house in Madison Park by SHED features new green space, an exterior deck for entertaining, and a built-in fire pit.
This northern Wisconsin summer home includes a seven-foot-tall entry screen made from raw heirloom cedar.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops.
Jenny Wu and Dwayne Oyler of Los Angeles–based Oyler Wu Collaborative have two boys, Ariel (front) and Emery (back), who brought their toy tools to work on their family’s studio space.
The exterior walls were built of off-form corrugated concrete and reference the ubiquitous backyard sheds in the neighborhood.
City of Palm Springs ID #4398
The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
PROTEUS is an underwater research center likened to the International Space Station. It will act as a platform for global collaboration between leading scientists, researchers, and academics.
The spacious pantry makes gathering ingredients a convenient, pleasant experience. Dash Marshall designed the custom sliding aluminum door.
Entry
Northeast exterior
The Miner and Major is an experiment in communal living and fantastical form.
Because this house, in a converted 19th-century Singapore shophouse, is narrow and long (16 by 68 feet), the design team decided to create a huge open-air space to light the interior naturally. Two retractable motor-driven canvas canopies shelter the space during Singapore’s frequent rains. Photo by Richard Powers. Learn more about the challenges of the renovation.
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
California Republic: A new take on the California Republic flag. The font used is Cornerstone by designer Zac Freeland. Self initiated project.
Gentle Push Forward: A quick illustration of an idea that was in my head. Self initiated project.
Opting for IKEA appliances helped rein in the budget, but the home's greatest cost-saving measure may have been Mike's background in construction. His degree in architectural engineering enabled him to play an active role in both the ideation and execution.
